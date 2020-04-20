SECTIONS
Pelosi condemns those protesting stay-at-home orders

'What we have to do is, is, is shelter in place'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 20, 2020 at 9:51am
(FOX NEWS) -- In her first interview on "Fox News Sunday" since 2017, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., spoke to anchor Chris Wallace about the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on Americans.

"People are taking to the streets, pushing back against some of the more stringent restrictions in some states," Wallace said during the interview, which is set to air Sunday on Fox News Channel. "Can you understand why they're doing that?"

Pelosi responded: "No, not, not really because what we have to do is, is, is shelter in place. That is really the answer."

