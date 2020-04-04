People living in vans and RVs are getting squeezed during pandemic

(CNN) A family with two young kids, a young woman who'd escaped a tiny expensive flat in Barcelona, and a group of young friends who adored traveling. After weeks of bouncing around, this group of nomads had finally managed to find a place to live.
Then the police forced them out.
This is "van life" in the age of coronavirus.
The groups had all been living in their vans and staying on the private property of a young Brit named Nathan Murphy and his neighbor. Murphy himself lives in a van with his girlfriend while he renovates an old house in the Catalonia region of Spain.