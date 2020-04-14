SECTIONS
Pink and son's 'intense' battles with coronavirus: 'They both got extremely sick'

'It totally attacked her lungs and her chest'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2020 at 9:03pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, is opening up about how critically ill the singer and their 3-year-old son, Jameson, were with the novel coronavirus.

"It was intense," Hart said told “The Jason Ellis Show” on SiriusXM on Monday. "They both got extremely sick. My son probably got the worst of the two of them."

The legendary motocross pioneer said he doesn’t care what statistics have said about which age groups are most at risk, considering his son contracted the virus and is much younger than many of those who have been reported as confirmed cases and deaths.

