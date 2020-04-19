Poll: Most voters support government taking bigger role in economy amid coronavirus

(CNBC) -- The federal government has flexed its muscle to blunt the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, and most voters back the intervention.

As Congress looks to build on the largest emergency spending plan in U.S. history, 63% of registered voters said they approve of the expansion of the government’s role in the economy in response to the outbreak, an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday found. Another 30% of respondents said they disapproved.

The survey reflects comfort with federal influence on the economy during crises usually unseen during calmer periods, when more voters sound the alarm about budget deficits or overreach. Even so, those concerns have not fully evaporated during the current economic freefall.

