Pope: Coronavirus 'nature's response' to 'ecological crisis'

Pope Francis believes the coronavirus is one of "nature's responses" to the ecological puzzles facing humanity, echoing Barack Obama's claim that climate change is to blame.

In an interview published in British Catholic weekly The Tablet, he said the deadly pandemic is an opportunity to slow down the rate of production and consumption.

"We did not respond to the partial catastrophes. Who now speaks of the fires in Australia, or remembers that 18 months ago a boat could cross the North Pole because the glaciers had all melted? Who speaks now of the floods?" he asked.

"I don't know if these are the revenge of nature, but they are certainly nature's responses," the pope said.

The Tablet's Austen Ivereigh said the interview was conducted in Spanish and he translated it into English.

Francis also warned against populist politicians, "who he said are giving speeches reminiscent of Hitler in 1933 – and others who are focusing solely on the economy."

"There is an expression in Spanish: 'God always forgives, we forgive sometimes, but nature never forgives,'" he said in the interview.

The pontiff said the pandemic could prompt people to "take the decisive step, to move from using and misusing nature to contemplating it."

He confirmed Vatican workers are trying to carry on, following the social distancing and other orders from health authorities.

CNN noted the pandemic has altered the way the Vatican is run, with the pope now holding services in an empty church.

"The 83-year-old pope, who has a damaged lung from an infection in his 20s, has twice tested negative for the novel coronavirus. He is being distanced from anyone who might be carrying the virus, takes his meals in his private quarters, and uses hand sanitizer before and after meeting any guests, the Vatican press office said," the report said.

Obama: Coronavirus consequence of 'climate denial'

Obama said in a Twitter message March 31 the pandemic is the result of "climate denial."

"We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic," Obama wrote. "We can't afford any more consequences of climate denial."

He said people also should use the pandemic as another reason to vote in the upcoming election.

"All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall," Obama said.

Radio host Rush Limbaugh noted Obama's tweet.

"Who denied the warnings of a pandemic?" asked Limbaugh. "Trump didn't deny the warnings of a pandemic. The Democrats did! Pelosi! There are pictures of Pelosi in Chinatown, in San Francisco, urging people to come out.

"In all of this, Obama's worried about climate change, which is something that we can't control no matter what we do," he continued.

Obama's remarks sparked a variety of reactions on Twitter: