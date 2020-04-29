Pope urges coronavirus-lockdown obedience

(FOX NEWS) -- Pope Francis entered a heated church-state debate Tuesday night calling for "prudence and obedience" amid the coronavirus limits on Mass and other religious services.

The Catholic leader's appeal came two days after Italian bishops expressed outrage that the government in Italy didn't address church services in its plan to reopen businesses, social activities and sports beginning on May 4.

“As we are beginning to have protocols to get out of quarantine, let us pray that the Lord gives his people, all of us, the grace of prudence and obedience to the protocols so that the pandemic doesn’t return,” Francis said Tuesday.

