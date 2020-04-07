Pressure grows to hold China accountable for pandemic

A few positive signs are emerging in the world's battle against the Chinese coronavirus, which so far has killed more than 73,000 people.

In some countries, the daily death toll is dropping, and new treaments have shown positive results. Some governments are making plans to reopen their economies after devastating shutdowns.

And, already, lawsuits and talk of sanctions have begun to hold the communist nation accountable for the global spread of the virus.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., contends China must face a "reckoning" from the United States and other global powers after the pandemic appears to be under control.

It was Cotton who called for the ban on travel from China that President Trump ordered in late January.

"There has to be an accounting and a reckoning for China," Cotton said in an interview Thursday with the Washington Free Beacon. "Because China, through its dishonesty and corruption, turned what could have been a manageable local outbreak into a global pandemic that will ultimately cost not only our people but the world trillions and trillions of dollars and hundreds of thousands if not millions of lives."

One cost to China could be the loss of manufacturing jobs. Cotton already has proposed legislation to encourage drug companies to pull their plants out of China.

Foreign health officials also could be sanctioned for providing false information, his plan states.

The State Journal Register in the Illinois capital reported state Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer says China must pay for coronavirus damages.

He condemned Beijing for "actively working" to conceal how easily the deadly virus was spreading among its population.

He called for Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to begin litigation against China for damages.

"The American people’s way of life," Davidsmeyer said, "has been turned upside down by this pandemic. My constituents can't go to work, church or out to eat. We're being attacked by a silent killer, a coronavirus that started its spread in communist China, which refuses to tell the truth about the virus' spread. On top of the horrific loss of lives, our economy has been decimated and we are spiraling down into the worst recession since the Great Depression.

"China should have to pay for the damage caused to our country by their reckless cover-up and wanton disregard for life."

The Daily Caller reported the White House is aware of the effort to hold China accountable but declined to comment.

One adviser said such punishment "can unite our country against a common enemy," and another expressed personal support, the report said.

Members of Congress have called for an investigation into allegations that China covered up the coronavirus until it was raging out of control.

Larry Klayman, founder of Freedom Watch, has filed a federal lawsuit seeking $20 trillion in damages from China for the coronavirus.

The class-action filing seeks damages for the spread of the virus from the city of Wuhan around the world, forcing unprecedented restrictions on public life that could trigger economic recession or even depression.

Klayman's complaint was filed against China, the People's Liberation Army, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and several individuals.

Klayman said the lawsuit is not for political reasons but to aid the victims.

Another case, by the Berman Law Group, accuses the Chinese government of "acting from their own economic self-interest and looking to protect their place as a super-power."

In that regard, the Communist Party in China "failed to report the outbreak as quickly as they could have," the complaint says.

The Daily Caller said the Berman Law Group is advised by Francis Biden, a brother of Joe Biden. Lucas/Compton employs George Sorial, a longtime Trump ally.

The team leading the suit believes it's important to petition both political parties to have any chance of making China pay for the coronavirus fallout.

FoxNews.com reported that even while China was trying to "rebrand itself as a global leader focused on humanitarian relief," it was selling back to Italy medical equipment that Italy previously had donated back to China to be used against the virus.

"After telling the world that it would donate masks, face guards and testing equipment to Italy, China quietly backtracked and sold the Mediterranean country desperately-needed medical equipment, according to a report," FoxNews.com said. "What's worse is that the personal protective equipment (PPE) China forced Italy to buy was actually the same PPE Italy donated to China before coronavirus rushed its own shores and killed nearly 16,000 people."

A senior Trump administration official told The Spectator: "Before the virus hit Europe, Italy sent tons of PPE to China to help China protect its own population. China then has sent Italian PPE back to Italy -- some of it, not even all of it ... and charged them for it."