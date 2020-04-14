SECTIONS
Priests gather at Western Wall for quiet blessing against coronavirus

Square was nearly empty due to pandemic

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2020 at 9:30pm
(CBN NEWS) -- JERUSALEM, Israel – A group of ten Aaronic priests gathered at the Western Wall Plaza in Jerusalem on Sunday to administer the traditional priestly blessing and pray for the coronavirus-stricken world.

For the past 50 years, thousands pack the holy site during Passover for the priestly blessing ceremony. This year, the square was nearly empty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman was there to participate in the blessing. He is a “kohen”, someone who is believed to be of direct patrilineal descent of Aaron, Moses’ brother.

