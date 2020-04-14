Rasmussen: 4 in 10 likely voters believe reporters 'trying to hurt Trump'

More than four in 10 likely voters not only recognize the media's bias on the issue of COVID-19 against President Trump, they also believe reporters are intentionally "trying to hurt Trump" with their reporting.

That's according to a new survey from Rasmussen.

It found 43% believe there's bias while 49% say the media reports fairly.

The poll also found the public trusts the president more than the media and more than Congress.

When asked, "Who do you trust more in the current coronavirus crisis," 35% said Trump, 30% said "the average reporter," 18% did not know and 17% said “the average member of Congress."

Forty-five percent said the media was only "fair to poor" on reporting about the coronavirus, while 53% believed reporters deserved good and excellent marks.

Paul Bedard commented in his Washington Secrets column: "The president’s war with the media, which started during the 2016 campaign, has been on display at the daily virus task force press conferences. Yesterday, for example, he brushed off a reporter with an 'enough' when she repeatedly pressed him on an issue he felt he had answered.

"Media pundits have been calling on reporters to boycott the press conferences, calling them campaign stunts," he said.

"The media has also tried to build up spats into major battles, especially between the Trump and the respected doctors he appears with, notably Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases," Bedard wrote.

Rasmussen found: "Democrats are quite happy with the ongoing media coverage of the coronavirus. But Republicans continue to put their faith in President Trump and see the media coverage as just another tool to attack him."

The pollster said 72% of likely Democratic voters believe most reporters when they write or talk about Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis are trying to report the news in an unbiased fashion.

But Rasmussen said 65% of likely Republican voters disagree and think most reporters are trying to hurt the president politically.

The poll found 63% of Republicans trust Trump more than the average member of Congress and the average reporter when it comes to the current coronavirus crisis. But among Democrats, 46% trust the average reporter more, while 24% have the most confidence in the average congressional representative.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters, conducted April 12-13, has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

"Among all likely voters, 53% give positive marks to the media coverage, while 24% rate it as poor. Forty-nine percent think most reporters are trying to report the coronavirus news in an unbiased fashion. Forty-three percent say most are trying to hurt Trump politically instead," Rasmussen said.