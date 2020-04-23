SECTIONS
Health
Renowned French doctor destroys media on VA junk report on hydroxychloroquine

Anti-Trump press was quick to cheer results of test in order to smear Trump

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 23, 2020 at 1:20pm
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Ever since President Trump mentioned the highly successful studies of hydroxychloroquine treatments on coronavirus patients the media has downplayed and miracle drug.

The far left Washington Post led the charge early.

Dr. Fauci cheered the use of hydroxychloroquine in treating the MERS virus in 2013 — but played down the drug’s effectiveness this month.

Attorney General Bill Barr appropriately called the media reaction a jihad to discredit hdroxychloroquine.

There have now been several studies touting the use of hydroxychloroquine and antibiotics in treating coronavirus.

