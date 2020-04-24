SECTIONS
Health World
Print

Renowned microbiologist claims Wuhan lab 'did absolutely crazy things' with coronavirus

'For example, inserts in the genome, which gave the virus the ability to infect human cells'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 24, 2020 at 3:38pm
Print

(ZERO HEDGE) A world renowned Russian microbiologist says that the novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of Wuhan scientists doing "absolutely crazy things" in their laboratory.

Dr. Peter Chumakov of the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology and Russian Academy of Sciences claims that while the Wuhan scientists' goal in creating the coronavirus was not malicious - instead, they were trying to study the pathogenicity of the virus, according to the Daily Mail.

"In China, scientists at the Wuhan Laboratory have been actively involved in the development of various coronavirus variants for over ten years," he said. "Moreover, they did this, supposedly not with the aim of creating pathogenic variants, but to study their pathogenicity."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×