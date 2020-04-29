SECTIONS
Report: Biden campaign to use NY Times to defend against sex assault claim

To claim 'review' has concluded 'incident did not happen'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 29, 2020 at 9:41am
(FOX NEWS) -- The Biden campaign reportedly is relying on a New York Times report in talking points being circulated to combat the explosive sexual assault allegation made by the candidate's former Senate staffer, Tara Reade.

BuzzFeed News reported on Tuesday that despite strong denials the campaign has issued to various media outlets, aides for former Vice President Joe Biden are taking Reade "seriously enough behind the scenes to coordinate messaging among other Democrats to try to cast the matter as one that’s been thoroughly vetted and determined to be unfounded."

The "talking points" reportedly read, “Biden believes that all women have the right to be heard and to have their claims thoroughly reviewed In this case, a thorough review by the New York Times has led to the truth: this incident did not happen.”

