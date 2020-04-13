SECTIONS
Requests for coronavirus mortgage bailout jump 78% in one week

Nationwide shutdown continues to create hardships for millions of households'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2020 at 4:12pm
(CNBC) -- As unemployment surges and more Americans struggle to make ends meet, more homeowners are applying for the government’s mortgage forbearance program under the recently-passed coronavirus relief plan.

The CARES Act allows borrowers with loans backed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae to miss up to a year’s worth of monthly payments, which they are then required to remit at a later date or in a payment plan over time.

Requests for forbearance jumped 78% for the week ending April 5th compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The number of borrowers now in forbearance topped 2 million; the share of total loans in servicing portfolios in forbearance rose from 2.73% to 3.74% of total bank and non-bank servicing portfolios.

