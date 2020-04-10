SECTIONS
Health U.S.
Print

Ron Paul: Trump should fire Fauci – he wants 'to have total control over the people'

Ex congressman warns liberty shouldn't need 'stamp of approval from the government'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 10, 2020 at 3:09pm
Print

(SUMMIT NEWS) Former Congressman Ron Paul has called on President Trump to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the administration’s senior scientific advisor on the coronavirus task force.

Paul, who has regularly expressed his reservations over allowing the government to enforce a lockdown, says Fauci needs to be stopped before he is given “total control” over the American people.

“He should be fired, but if you don’t do it in the literal sense, the people have to fire him,” Paul said, adding “They have to fire him by saying ‘he’s a fraud.’”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×