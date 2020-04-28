SECTIONS
Faith
Print

'Secret church' hit by 'cyberattack'

People prevented from logging in to watch

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 28, 2020 at 9:12am
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- A Virginia pastor's "Secret Church" service was the target of an apparent cyberattack, preventing more than 50,000 participants worldwide from logging in and attending in real time.

David Platt, the pastor of McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Va., hosted the six-hour event on Friday night, which focused on "the way Christians relate to the government."

"It appears our site was under attack, keeping many of you from logging in," the church wrote on its Facebook page.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Howard Stern suggests Trump fans take disinfectant, drop dead
'Secret church' hit by 'cyberattack'
Pentagon releases videos of 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
Lindsey Graham seeks documents that 'undercut' Steele
Masks, temperature checks mark 'new normal' at restaurants
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×