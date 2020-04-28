'Secret church' hit by 'cyberattack'

(FOX NEWS) -- A Virginia pastor's "Secret Church" service was the target of an apparent cyberattack, preventing more than 50,000 participants worldwide from logging in and attending in real time.

David Platt, the pastor of McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Va., hosted the six-hour event on Friday night, which focused on "the way Christians relate to the government."

"It appears our site was under attack, keeping many of you from logging in," the church wrote on its Facebook page.

