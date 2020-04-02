Senators demand secret footnotes in report on Obama spying be revealed

Two senators are urging the director of National Intelligence to work with the Justice Department to declassify the contents of four footnotes Michael Horowitz's inspector general report on FISA abuse, contending it mischaracterized evidence about the government’s secret surveillance of the Trump campaign

The information blacked out "is significant not only because it contradicts key statements in a section of the report, but also because it provides insight essential for an accurate evaluation of the entire investigation."

Horowitz's report found the Obama FBI and Justice Department made 17 "significant errors or omissions" in its applications for warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

But the report concluded the FBI's surveillance of the Trump campaign was not motivated by political bias, even the warrants would not have been issued without the submission of the dubious, Democratic Party-funded Steele Dossier as evidence.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., addressed the request to acting ODNI Director Richard Grenell.

The senators said the classified information in the footnotes "provides insight essential for an accurate evaluation of the entire investigation and the public interest in the disclosure of the information outweighs the need to protect it."

The senators earlier had written Attorney General William Barr about the issue.

"Since sending that letter, we have had very fruitful discussions with the Justice Department," they explained to Grenell. "We very much appreciate Attorney General Barr's focus on transparency and his understanding that this important information ought to be public.

"However, there are several sections of the footnotes that certain members of the Intelligence Community are concerned about declassifying. Accordingly, we are forward you our classified letter to Attorney General Barr, and we request that you ensure that all the footnotes are declassified to the fullest extent possible so that the American people have a full understanding of what transpired during the Crossfire Hurricane investigation."

The senators earlier told Barr that without that information, Americans "will not have a full picture as to what happened."

U.S. Attorney John Durham is conducting a criminal investigation of the origins of the Crossfire Hurricane counter-intelligence probe of the Trump campaign.