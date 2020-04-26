SECTIONS
Sports arenas could require 'necessary renovations' for social distancing

'You just modify them, take out the seats'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 26, 2020 at 4:53pm
(CNBC) -- With the coronavirus pandemic dictating the capacity of social gatherings, a return to the design of original Major League Baseball stadiums could be in the future, said an architect and engineering firm.

Don Barnum, of firm DLR Group, said teams would need to make “required and necessary renovations” to sports stadiums to honor social distancing guidelines, at least in the short term.

Barnum, who leads the firm’s global sports studio, added the changes shouldn’t be too costly. “You just modify them [arenas]; take out the seats,” he said.

