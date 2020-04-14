States ask feds to make chemical abortions easier during pandemic

Twenty-one state attorneys general are asking the Food and Drug Administration to drop its restrictions on the use of the chemical-abortion drug RU-486 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Center for Law & Justice is fighting the request.

"While doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals are exhausting medical resources, and themselves, to battle the coronavirus pandemic, Planned Parenthood and the radical pro-abortion Left are using COVID-19 as an excuse to expand abortion, anyway they can," the organization is reporting," the organization said.

The FDA has filed RU-486 under its REMS program, for Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy, because of the "serious safety concerns" about it.

The program is to "help ensure the benefits of the medication outweigh its risks."

But California's Xavier Becerra, who advocates for abortion, has been joined by 20 other pro-abortion AGs in askig the FDA to "ease the REMS enforcement governing RU-486."

Their letter said: "We need to ensure that women across the country have access to critical healthcare services. Steps have already been taken in many states at the behest of the federal government to increase telehealth. Yet, the current FDA REMS create unnecessary barriers between women and abortion care, not only making it hard to find – for example, by prohibiting sale by retail or mail-order pharmacies – but also making it unappealing to prescribe."

The letter complained that women seeking abortion are forced to travel.

Further, it said some states have banned elective abortion during the health crisis as "nonessential."

ACLJ responded to the "offensive and disingenuous" letter with its own letter to the FDA.

"It is both unwise and unsafe to exploit crisis-period-approval during the COVID-19 outbreak to enhance access to abortion for which Attorney General Becerra and others advocate," ACLJ said.

It warned of the burdens already on the medical system because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Any additional strain on the medical system is reason to keep the REMS precautions in place because of the risk of burdening the medical systems further," ACLJ said.

It pointed out that Becerra and the others "now seek to exploit a national health emergency to further their political interests to the detriment of the greater public at large."

ACLJ said: "This is not the first time the abortion lobby has attempted to weaponize the coronavirus to expand abortion access across the country. We told you we filed emergency amicus briefs after Planned Parenthood sued officials from the state of Texas for the state’s emergency order to cease all non-essential surgeries, including elective abortions, to reduce the strain on personal protective equipment and hospital beds. Apparently Planned Parenthood values abortion over assisting medical personnel working to save COVID-19 patients at this time of unprecedented sickness and death."

The organization already has filed four federal court cases to stop Planned Parenthood’s efforts to use the coronavirus crisis to expand abortion.