Steven Mosher: Waive China's sovereign immunity in U.S., seize its assets

(BREITBART) The United States should seize China’s U.S.-based assets and remove the one-party state’s sovereign immunity in response to China’s negligence related to the coronavirus outbreak, advised Steven Mosher, expert on China and author of Bully of Asia: Why China’s Dream is the New Threat to World Order, offering his remarks on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour and special guest host Ed Martin.

Mosher said, “We need to move forward on the International Criminal Court in the Hague and file formal charges against China. We also need to waive China’s sovereign immunity in the United States and take away the assets of Chinese government and the Chinese companies that operate in the United States.”

Read the full story ›