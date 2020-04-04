SECTIONS
Still no single coronavirus antibody test accurate enough for use

Needed to allow individuals with immunity to exit the lockdown

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 4, 2020 at 6:30pm
(BUSINESS INSIDER) The world's leading industrial nations have so far failed to identify any coronavirus antibody tests that will be accurate enough for home use, according to the UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The UK and other nations are currently examining plans to use antibody tests to allow individuals with immunity to COVID-19 to exit their national lockdowns early through the use of a so-called "immunity passport."

However, Hancock told a press conference on Friday that G7 leaders had discussed on Friday the search for an effective antibody test and revealed that none had yet been identified which would be suitable for mass use.

