Study of Chinese city shows contact tracing, isolation key to mitigating coronavirus

SHENZHEN, China — A new in-depth analysis of containment measures taken in the city of Shenzhen, China during the early outbreak of SARS-CoV2 has concluded that contact tracing and subsequent isolation measures were incredibly effective at slowing the spread of coronavirus. Contact tracing refers to quickly identifying individuals who likely came into contact with SARS-CoV2 and placing them under isolated quarantine.

A total of 391 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,286 of their close contacts were investigated for this research. According to the study’s calculations, contact tracing measures taken in Shenzhen sped up new case detection by two full days and reduced the time it took to place possibly infected individuals under quarantine by another two days. All in all, these measure greatly reduced the number of infections, as well as the amount of time locals were infectious in the community, over a four week time period (1/14-2/12) earlier this year.

“The experience of COVID-19 in the city of Shenzhen may demonstrate the huge scale of testing and contact tracing that’s needed to reduce the virus spreading,” says Dr Ting Ma from the Harbin Institute of Technology at Shenzhen, China, in a release.

