Trump astounded that Obama has not endorsed Biden

(NBC NEWS) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday questioned why President Barack Obama has not endorsed Joe Biden, his former vice president and apparent Democratic nominee.

"I don't know why President Obama hasn't supported Joe Biden a long time ago," Trump told reporters in response to a question at his daily coronavirus briefing. "He feels something is wrong...It does amaze me that President Obama hasn't supported Sleepy Joe. It just hasn't happened. When's it gonna happen? Why isn't he? He knows something that you don't know, that I think I know, that you don't know."

Trump later added that Obama has to "come out at some point" because "he certainly does not want to see me for four more years." Obama previously said he would not endorse a candidate until a nominee is chosen. NBC News is characterizing Biden as the apparent nominee at this time.

