Trump campaign asking voters about Biden's mental capacity

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- President Trump now knows who his general election opponent will be and, to hear his campaign and its allies tell it, it’s a Democrat who is just not that with it.

The Trump War Room video mashups are dominated by montages of former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, stumbling and fumbling his way through speeches and debate responses. Interspersed throughout the greatest hits — “Make sure you have the record player on at night,” odd references to primary opponents Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker as “president,” failing to correctly identify his current location, such as when he mistook New Hampshire for Vermont — are Democrats and liberal pundits expressing concern on camera. One of the videos, “You Just Wonder,” takes its title from a Booker quote: “There are definitely moments where you listen to Joe Biden and you just wonder.”

Trump hasn’t hesitated to play on these fears. "I don't know why President Obama hasn't supported Joe Biden a long time ago. There's something he feels is wrong," Trump said on Wednesday, musing about his predecessor’s neutrality during the competitive phase of the Democratic primaries on the day Sanders suspended his campaign. "He knows something that you don't know, that I think I know.” Some Trump surrogates and media supporters have gone so far as to suggest Biden is suffering from dementia.

Read the full story ›