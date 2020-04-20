Trump: 'Dumb' Nancy Pelosi will be 'overthrown' as House speaker

(NEW YORK POST) -- President Trump predicted that “Nervous Nancy” will be “overthrown” after the House speaker appeared on a Fox News show and criticized his “weak” leadership during the coronavirus crisis.

“Nervous Nancy is an inherently ‘dumb’ person. She wasted all of her time on the Impeachment Hoax. She will be overthrown, either by inside or out, just like her last time as ‘Speaker,'” the president tweeted on Sunday. “Wallace &@FoxNews are on a bad path, watch!”

He linked to a tweet from the Republican Party that accused Pelosi of playing politics by holding up refunding a loan program for small businesses, while noting her appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

