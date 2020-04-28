Trump orders meat plants to stay open during pandemic

(THE HILL) -- President Trump plans to sign an executive order Tuesday that would use the Defense Production Act to compel meat processing plants to stay open by designating them as critical infrastructure, according to a senior administration official.

The White House plans to work with the Labor Department to “provide safety standards and guidance for workers to make sure they are kept safe and not put in harm’s way as they serve the public,” the official said.

The White House decided to issue the order, the details of which were first reported by Bloomberg News, following estimates that meat production capacity nationwide could be reduced by as much as 80 percent.

