SECTIONS
Politics U.S. WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS
Print

Trump orders U.S. Navy to open fire and 'destroy' Iranian gunboats if they 'harass our ships'

Reports suggest Tehran's Revolutionary Guard launched a military satellite into orbit

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 22, 2020 at 11:30am
Print

Ships assigned to Destroyer Squadron 23 transit the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 22, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erick A. Parsons/Released)

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.]

By Chris White
Daily Caller News Foundation

President Donald Trump said in a tweet Wednesday that he told the United States Navy to shoot and destroy Iranian gunboats that provoke American military ships.

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” Trump told his Twitter followers. The president’s tweet comes after reports Wednesday suggest Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched a military satellite into orbit.

TRENDING: Now Schiff, Nadler demand investigation of Attorney General William Barr!

Iran’s provocative move also comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries, first intensifying after the Trump administration backed out of the nuclear deal and peaking after a U.S. drone strike in Iraq killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January.

Trump is also dealing with heavy economic headwinds as governors and mayors continue a series of economic lockdowns as a means of slowing the coronavirus spread, which has killed more than 45,000 people in the U.S. A report Tuesday from the State Department noted that Russia, Iran, and China are launching misinformation campaigns accusing the U.S. of creating the virus.

The report also suggests the trio of countries’ propaganda is also suggesting the lockdowns are providing a fatal blow to the U.S. economy.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

wnd-donation-graphic-2-2019

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×