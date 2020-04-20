Trump: Paycheck protection agreement imminent

(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump announced Sunday evening that the United States had passed a major coronavirus testing milestone, telling reporters that 4.18 million Americans have now been screened -- more than France, the U.K., South Korea, Japan, Singapore, India, Austria, Australia, Sweden and Canada combined.
Speaking at the daily White House coronavirus briefing, the president unboxed a swab testing kit and touted the new testing technologies that could fight the pandemic, even as he cautioned that some states "don't know where they are."
Trump then read at length from a piece in The Wall Street Journal praising him for implementing new partnerships with the private sector, and "vivifying the American way in action, once reluctantly aroused."