Tucker Carlson: Democrats exploiting virus to push mail-in voting

Democrats, sensing an opportunity with the coronavirus pandemic, are pushing nationwide mail-in voting because it allows for voter fraud, helping them win elections, contends Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Former first lady Michelle Obama is helping lead the charge, proposing that voters be allowed to request ballots online and print them at home.

"No serious person has ever suggested that before. It would instantly destroy the public's faith in election outcomes, and hence our democracy itself," Carlson said on his show Tuesday night. "But if there was ever a time to sneak something this crazy past a beleaguered and distracted population, this is it."

Carlson noted that mail-in balloting bypasses voter ID laws, which Democrats regard as racist.

He played video of former Vice President Joe Biden saying 24 states have introduced at least 70 bills "to curtail the right to vote," referring to voter ID laws.

"And guess what? Mostly directed at quote 'people of color.' You see it. We've got Jim Crow sneaking back in. No, I mean it," Biden said.

Carlson reacted: "Jim Crow? Voter suppression? What century is this?"

The Fox News host pointed out that no one can live today without government-approved IDs.

"Without an ID, you can’t drive, fly, open a bank account, get a mortgage, apply for welfare, buy alcohol or tobacco or hold a legal job," he said.

"Pretty much every person in America has a government ID."

He point to a February 2019 paper coauthored by professors at Harvard and the University of Bologna that found voter ID laws had no impact on voter turnout for any subgroup they measured, whether by age, gender, race or party.

"It's a total and complete crock," he said of the claim that voter ID laws are racist.

Democrats don't like voter ID laws, Carlson contended, because "voter ID laws stop voter fraud."

"Democrats encourage voter fraud because it helps them win elections," he said.

As evidence, he pointed to the vote last fall in Orange County, California, where the Democratic-controlled state legislature allows so-called “ballot harvesting." The practice allows political activists to pick up completed ballots and turn them in by the hundreds and thousands.

In Orange County, 62% of ballots were absentee, and a substantial percentage arrived after election day.

A quarter-million of them were cast by "inactive voters," meaning people who hadn't voted in the past four years.

A significant number were found to be fraudulent. The Institute for Fair Elections discovered at least 20 voters whose registered address was a local dog park. Seventy-one were registered to a Starbucks.

"Under California law, there is virtually no way to distinguish a fraudulent vote from a real one," he said.

When it was all over, Republicans had lost every congressional seat in Orange Country, a longtime GOP stronghold.

"Now, Democrats would like to see this system come to your state — to every state — and they're using the coronavirus pandemic to justify it," he said.

The Hill reported governors from New England to the South are signaling a new willingness to expand voting measures such as early voting and mail-in ballots.

"You're seeing governors, regardless of party, really succumbing to the pressures of the moment, I think, rather than protecting the integrity of the ballot box," Republican strategist Ford O’Connell told The Hill. "I think what a lot of these governors don't recognize is that what looks good today, may not look good tomorrow."

'A terrible thing'

At the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing March 7, Trump called universal mail-in voting "a terrible thing" because of its vulnerability to vote fraud.

The president said "there's a lot of dishonesty going on with mail-in voting, mail-in ballots."

The next day, CNN's Acosta asked for evidence of vote fraud in mail-in balloting, which is conducted in several states.

Trump pointed to a Judicial Watch settlement with Los Angeles County requiring the county to remove as many as 1.6 million inactive registrations.

"Thousands of votes are gathered and dumped in a location and all of a sudden you lose elections that you think you win," Trump said.

"I'm not going to stand for it."

Trump said the country should have voter ID.

"If you send [in a ballot], you should be sure that that vote is meaningful," he said.

Last week, Judicial Watch announced a new lawsuit, in North Carolina, where many of the state's 100 counties have a large number of ineligible voters on their rolls.

In the complaint, Judicial Watch argues the states' own data shows a total of 1 million inactive voters on its rolls.

Judicial Watch noted that in June 2019, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission released data showing that voter registration rates in a significant proportion of North Carolina’s 100 counties are near, at or above 100% of their age-eligible citizenry.

Courts consider that to be a strong indication that a jurisdiction is not taking the steps required by law to remove ineligible registrants.

Judicial Watch said its analysis also showed that at the time of the EAC report, the entire state had a registration rate close to 100% of its age-eligible citizenry.

A large proportion of registrations have shown no voting activity for more than five years.

"Dirty voting rolls can mean dirty elections, and Judicial Watch must insist that North Carolina follows federal law to clean up its voting rolls," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

"We want cleaner elections, as the law requires, and we expect this lawsuit will cause North Carolina to take the simple steps necessary to clean from its rolls the names of voters who have moved away or died," he said.

Last December, Judicial Watch provided notice to 19 large counties in five states that it intended to sue unless they take steps to comply with the NVRA.

Letters have been sent to counties in California, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Colorado.

In 2018, the Supreme Court upheld a voter-roll cleanup program that resulted from a Judicial Watch settlement of a federal lawsuit with Ohio.

California settled an NVRA lawsuit with Judicial Watch and last year began the process of removing up to 1.6 million inactive names from Los Angeles County’s voter rolls.

Kentucky also began a cleanup of hundreds of thousands of old registrations last year after it entered into a consent decree to end another Judicial Watch lawsuit.

Judicial Watch said that despite the effort, voter registration lists across the country remain significantly out of date.

Judicial Watch’s 2019 study found 378 counties nationwide that had more voter registrations than citizens old enough to vote

The 378 counties combined had about 2.5 million registrations over the 100% registered mark.

That's a drop of about 1 million from Judicial Watch's previous analysis of voter registration data in 2017.