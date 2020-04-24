SECTIONS
Twitter censors another Joe Biden meme, locks accounts that posted it

Subtle swipe at Democrat's increasing propensity for gaffes and confused statements is blocked

Published April 24, 2020 at 1:24pm
(BREITBART) Twitter is censoring another meme mocking Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, just a day after it blocked a satirical video about the candidate posted by President Donald Trump.

The new meme is a mock campaign ad featuring Biden, with the slogan “His brain? No. His heart.”

The meme is a subtle swipe at Biden’s increasing propensity for gaffes and confused statements. These “Biden brain freezes” have been covered extensively by Breitbart News, and continue to accumulate.

