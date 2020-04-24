Twitter CEO plans 'context' feature to 'editorialize' Trump's tweets

As a service to readers, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he wants to add a feature to his platform that would provide "context" to statements made by world leaders such as President Trump.

Reclaim the Net reported it would allow Twitter to insert "editorialized" comment "between a world leader and the reader, that alters the way the reader perceives the tweet."

Trump is known for using the platform liberally to communicate directly with Americans.

Dorsey said Wednesday in a livestream with Showtime hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero that social media's challenge at the moment is combatting "misleading information."

He's moving toward inserting "context" rather than "removing" tweets.

"Anything that we can do to interstitial a lot of this and provide context that is credible and might show a disagreement or a debate around the topic, I think, would be helpful," he said.

"The team is working on a great experiment to do just that, that we hope to launch as quickly as possible to give people a broader context for a particular tweet. ... I think we’ll disarm a bunch of it."

Reclaim the Net commented: "In other words, Twitter feels brave enough to place some kind of editorialized interstitial between a world leader and the reader, that alters the way the reader perceives the tweet."

The report compared it to Facebook's "fact-check," which several times in the last month has "debunked" something that turned out to be true.

"So, Twitter, if it too decides to play this game, must be feeling pretty confident they’re going to get it right. Or, perhaps, they’re just happy to brazenly wield the power anyway," Reclaim the Net said.