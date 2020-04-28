U.S. gets urged to boycott Chinese Winter Olympics

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- U.S. government officials should boycott China’s 2022 Winter Olympic Games unless the communist state ceases persecuting religious minorities, a report released Tuesday to the State Department recommended.

The annual report, authored by officials at the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, a federally sponsored watchdog, surveys religious freedom violations worldwide. This year, as in 2018 and 2019, it found China to be one of the worst offenders, particularly because it continues to imprison and torture Uighur Muslims and Tibetan Buddhists.

The report detailed China’s imprisonment of more than 1 million Uighurs in camps where many say they were raped, tortured, or sterilized. Chinese authorities have also destroyed many mosques and suppressed any practice of Islam, which it considers to be extremist.

