U.S. puts terror label on Russian group

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- A group of Russian militants involved in bombings in Europe is a white supremacist terrorist group, the State Department’s top counterterrorism official announced Monday.

“This is the first time the United States has ever designated white supremacist terrorists, illustrating how seriously this administration takes the threat,” Counterterrorism Coordinator and Ambassador Nathan Sales told reporters. “We are taking actions no previous administration has taken to counter this threat.”

The designations target the Russian Imperial Movement, which reportedly fought alongside unmarked Russian forces when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the 2014 invasion of Ukraine. Sales, who explained that the group “provides paramilitary-style training to neo-Nazis and white supremacists,” blamed that movement for a series of bombings in Sweden and acknowledged “public reports” that the group has tried to expand into the U.S.

