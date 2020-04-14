SECTIONS
University bans emails that 'insult' or 'embarrass' people

In other words, lots of messages

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 14, 2020 at 2:02pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- What a surprise that a university that ordered a student group to change its name in order to be recognized – and got smacked down in court for it – also has terrible written policies related to speech.

New York’s Fordham University literally prohibits mean emails, which you’d think would be experiencing a boom right now as all campus activities migrate online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education highlights the private Jesuit school’s information technology usage policy for FIRE’s Speech Code of the Month, and it’s a doozy. Listed under “Statement of Prohibited Uses”:

