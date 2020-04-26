University orders faculty to report nude students on Zoom class sessions

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Here’s a directive you never thought you’d get from administrators, made possible by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Indiana University-Bloomington is worried that students may show up less than fully clothed on Zoom class sessions during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Indiana Daily Student.
Advertisement - story continues below
Instructors in IUB’s Media School received an email last week ordering them to “report any instances of nudity” through online classes. The directive gave two reasons: It’s a violation of the student code of conduct and it may “be a sign of psychological distress.”