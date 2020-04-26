University orders faculty to report nude students on Zoom class sessions

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Here’s a directive you never thought you’d get from administrators, made possible by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Indiana University-Bloomington is worried that students may show up less than fully clothed on Zoom class sessions during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Indiana Daily Student.

Instructors in IUB’s Media School received an email last week ordering them to “report any instances of nudity” through online classes. The directive gave two reasons: It’s a violation of the student code of conduct and it may “be a sign of psychological distress.”

