One of President Trump's supporters in American industry, Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy, has delivered a harsh verdict on Washington journalists after he appeared at a White House news conference to talk about his company's decision to convert a production line to making face masks, through which he expects to make 50,000 a day to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

It's because he's a Christian, told people to pray and read their Bibles.

And because he suggested that America was blessed during the 2016 election of President Trump, a leader who can decisions "for such a time as this."

"I'm appalled by the journalists I see there," he said. "I used to think, 'Are they really that evil?' Well, yes they are."

Lindell had commented earlier in the week, "God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on. Taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on God."

He said families fearing the coronavirus should return to the Bible and "spend time with our families."

"Our president gave us so much hope. Where just a few short months ago, we had the best economy, the lowest unemployment, and wages going up, it was amazing. With our great president, vice president and this administration and all the great people in this country praying daily, we will get through this and get back to a place that’s stronger and safer than ever," Lindell said at the time.

Many journalists responded with a collective, "You can't make this up" attitude, and several suggested it was unconstitutional for Lindell to be speaking such words behind a podium at a White House news conference.

The Gateway Pundit explained, "The snakes in the media became triggered."

Ali Velshi of MSNBC wrote, "Trump must called the 'My Pillow' guy up to the podium in the Rose Garden. You cannot make this stuff up."

Lindell then went on the Lou Dobbs show to comment:

My Pillow guy Mike Lindell calls those who criticized his White House press briefing appearance "evil" pic.twitter.com/7knMXaMIUi — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 31, 2020

"I heard Jim Acosta attacked me too and he was 10 feet from me in the Rose Garden.

"This is just evil Lou, this is evil. I was talking to the president, I said, you know, Mr. President, you doing these press conferences … I've had friends of mine who are on the left, I showed him one of my texts that says, 'Mike you know what, I'm not a big fan of President Trump but, God bless him, he is doing an amazing job. I think he's turning me.' These are the real people that are seeing now that this president is the best man in charge for such a time as this," Lindell said.

"It's just those newscasters, those journalists, we know who they are. … I put out a message of hope to the country that God had given us grace on Nov. 8, 2016, for such a time of this. A nation had turned its back on God. … [but] we can get back in the word with our Bibles."

He said Americans can be grateful for an administration such as the current one "that can make some decisions to get us through this."

