Faith
Vatican censors video of Pope Francis joking Scotch is 'the real holy water'

'They insisted they didn’t want the Pope to be seen to be endorsing whisky. I think it's quite funny how guarded his image is'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 16, 2020 at 9:13pm
(NEW YORK POST) Pope Francis was caught on video proclaiming that Scotch whisky is “the real holy water” — a good-spirited joke to a group of visiting Scottish student priests who presented him with a bottle.

But the Vatican sought to avoid a brew-haha by censoring the footage ahead of an upcoming documentary about seminarians at the Scot College in Rome, according to the Scottish Daily Record.

The video showed the 83-year-old pontiff accepting the bottle of Oban 14 malt from the students during an event at the Apostolic Palace last year, but Vatican media said the clip in question has been cut from the one-hour BBC documentary “Priest School,” which will air Sunday.

Read the full story ›

