Video mocking Obama's endorsement of Biden outpaces endorsement

(FOX NEWS) -- It appears President Trump had the last laugh as his satirical video mocking President Obama's recent endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden garnered more views within hours than Obama's 12-minute address did in the last week.

Obama endorsed his former running mate after all of Biden's primary rivals withdrew from the presidential race. The widely publicized endorsement has received 10.2 million views since last Tuesday.

However, the video Trump shared surpassed Obama's video, earning 10.3 million views within roughly 13 hours despite the former president's remarks still having more likes and retweets.

