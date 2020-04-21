SECTIONS
Video mocking Obama's endorsement of Biden outpaces endorsement

Takes only 13 hours to beat views

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 21, 2020 at 9:25am
(FOX NEWS) -- It appears President Trump had the last laugh as his satirical video mocking President Obama's recent endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden garnered more views within hours than Obama's 12-minute address did in the last week.

Obama endorsed his former running mate after all of Biden's primary rivals withdrew from the presidential race. The widely publicized endorsement has received 10.2 million views since last Tuesday.

However, the video Trump shared surpassed Obama's video, earning 10.3 million views within roughly 13 hours despite the former president's remarks still having more likes and retweets.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
Video mocking Obama's endorsement of Biden outpaces endorsement
