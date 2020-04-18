Virus triggers African unrest

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Unrest has spread across Africa, with riots over food shortages and an army being deployed to 'restore order' as the coronavirus crisis rocks the continent.

Protests have erupted in Cape Town, the military have been mobilised in Lesotho and the chief of staff to the Nigerian government died of the lethal bug.

Africa now has more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday.

A total of 52 of Africa's 54 countries have reported cases of the deadly virus, with the overall number of cases more than 19,800.

Read the full story ›