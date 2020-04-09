SECTIONS
Money U.S.YOUR GOVERNMENT AT WORK
Print

Wanted urgently: People who know half-century-old computer language so states can process unemployment claims

'How did we get here where we literally needed COBOL programmers?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 9, 2020 at 10:31am
Print

(CNN) On top of ventilators, face masks and health care workers, you can now add COBOL programmers to the list of what several states urgently need as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy has put out a call for volunteers who know how to code the decades-old computer programming language called COBOL because many of the state's systems still run on older mainframes.

In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly said the state's Departments of Labor was in the process of modernizing from COBOL but then the virus interfered. "So they're operating on really old stuff," she said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×