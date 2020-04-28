'World should have listened to WHO,' says WHO chief

(SUMMIT NEWS) -- Despite its complicity in helping China cover-up the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization today claimed “the world should have listened” to the WHO.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press briefing that the WHO told the world the COVID-19 outbreak constituted a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” on January 30, when there were only 82 cases registered outside China
Advertisement - story continues below
“The world should have listened to WHO then carefully,” Ghebreyesus asserted.