Worldwide hunt for 'source' of discredited Steele dossier

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the top GOP member on the House Intelligence Committee and a key player behind some of the startling revelations about the Obama administration's decisions to weaponize the nation's intelligence community against then-candidate Donald Trump, now wants to talk to one of the sources for Christopher Steele's "dossier."

The Washington Examiner reports he has signaled his desire to interview Sergei Millian, a mysterious figure who allegedly was an unwitting source for Steele when he was authoring that dossier.

That document, which made wild accusations about Trump, largely has been discredited, and, according to recent reports, might even have included Russian "disinformation" that that nation's intel community fed to him.

Now Nunes says his work on that issue is focusing on three Russian Americans.

He told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News's Sunday Morning Futures he thinks the most important is Millian, based partly on recent revelations from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report on the FBI's Russia investigation.

"Because of new information that has come out because of the Horowitz report that’s declassified that we’ve been talking about for a long time and the FISAs, we now are targeting what appear to be three Russian-Americans," Nunes told Fox. "I think the most important one is somebody that we actually asked to come to our committee named Sergei Millian. He is hiding somewhere around the globe – we don’t know exactly what country he’s in. But we really would like Sergei to come forward and talk to us because, either he was, you know, working for Fusion GPS and the Clinton campaign and dirtying up Trump people, or it’s quite possible that he may have been framed."

The entire campaign under Obama to use what possibly was Russian disinformation to obtain court permission to spy on and oppose Trump's political campaign now is the subject of a criminal investigation being done by U.S. Attorney John Durham.

The Examiner reported Millian was born in Belarus when it was part of the Soviet Union but is an American citizen now.

"He went to school in Minsk, where he reportedly trained as a military translator, and he moved to the United States in the early 2000s. When living in Atlanta, he founded a trade group called the Russian American Chamber of Commerce in the USA and has claimed to have high-level Russian government contacts, though he has denied any connection to Russian intelligence. Millian also claimed to have business ties with Trump associates," the report said.

He has declined, previously, to be interviewed by either the House or the Senate.

The Examiner explained, "Millian is reportedly listed as both 'Source D' and 'Source E' in Steele’s dossier, which describes him as a 'close associate of Trump' and attributes to him some of the wildest and most salacious allegations about President Trump, including the claim about Trump and prostitutes at a hotel during the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, as well as the assertion of a 'well-developed conspiracy' between Trump and Russia."

Millian already has disputed Steele's accuracy.

Nunes told Fox that he doesn't know whether Millian had been working with Fusion GPS on the dossier or whether he was dragged into it, but "we want to find out."

Inspector General Michael Horowitz already has identified at least 17 "significant errors and omissions" that Democrats under Obama committed while assembling their Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act spy campaign on the Trump campaign.

The Democrats' claims that Trump colluded were investigated for more than two years by FBI special counsel Robert Mueller, who said he could not "establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."

Earlier, the Daily Caller reported Nunes says investigators are “laser focused” on information that the CIA gave the FBI in 2016.

Nunes did not elaborate on the specifics of what he is interested in exploring, but he referred in his interview to new revelations about the Steele dossier, which the FBI used to secure federal authority to wiretap former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

He also cited an intelligence community assessment produced in the waning days of the Obama administration, which asserted that the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election specifically to help Donald Trump.