Yellen: Rapid economic recovery is possible

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen on Monday said that she believes the economy could enjoy a “V-shaped" recovery, meaning a very rapid one, but that it would depend on the severity and length of the pandemic-related shutdowns.

“I think a ‘V’ is possible, but I am worried that the outcome will be worse, and it really depends to my mind on just how much damage is done during the time that the economy is shut down in the way it is now,” she told CNBC.

She also said that the unemployment rate would likely already be above 12% if the United States had a “timely unemployment statistic.”

