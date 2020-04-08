SECTIONS
Money
Print

Yellen: Rapid economic recovery is possible

Says it would depend on severity and length of shutdowns

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 8, 2020 at 9:14am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen on Monday said that she believes the economy could enjoy a “V-shaped" recovery, meaning a very rapid one, but that it would depend on the severity and length of the pandemic-related shutdowns.

“I think a ‘V’ is possible, but I am worried that the outcome will be worse, and it really depends to my mind on just how much damage is done during the time that the economy is shut down in the way it is now,” she told CNBC.

She also said that the unemployment rate would likely already be above 12% if the United States had a “timely unemployment statistic.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Lindsey Graham: No more U.S. money for W.H.O.
Ammon Bundy rejects stay-at-home order
Yellen: Rapid economic recovery is possible
Alyssa Farah tapped as White House director of strategic communications
Judge orders release of 4 convicted felons
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×