Zoom sued by pole-dancing instructor after classes hacked by 'uninvited men'

Lawsuit claims woman lost business after guys were intimidating, harassing clients

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 29, 2020 at 5:25pm
(FOX BUSINESS) -- A Texas-based burlesque and pole dancing instructor has sued Zoom Video Communications Inc claiming “uninvited men” joined her live-video classes, causing her to have to cancel some sessions and even lose clients, court papers show.

Stacey Simins owns and runs a dance studio in Austin and began using Zoom to teach classes in March 2020, in response to the state’s shelter-in-place order prompted by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the lawsuit states.

She purchased a “Pro account,” and “expected Zoom to be private and secure,” but soon learned her privacy settings could be breached.

