Zoom Video lurches from boom to backlash amid privacy issues, 'Zoom bombing' attacks

(MARKET WATCH) For weeks, Zoom Video Communications Inc. basked in the glow of a surging share price, enthusiastic research reports and insatiable demand among consumers and enterprises.

In recent days, however, the one-time darling of Wall Street and Main Street has faced a backlash from regulators and politicians. Hackers have targeted the video-conferencing service because of its popularity, leading to a warning to consumers from the FBI about so-called “Zoom-Bombing” incidents. And a lawsuit filed Monday in California claims Zoom US:ZM allegedly gave users’ personal data to Facebook Inc. US:FB and other outside companies without fully informing customers.

What a difference a week makes.

