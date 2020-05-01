1/3 of Americans may refuse coronavirus vaccine, according to poll

(NEW YORK POST) More than one-third of Americans may not get a coronavirus vaccine if one becomes available, according to a new poll.
While 64 percent of respondents to a survey by Morning Consult said they would get the shot, 22 percent were unsure and 14 percent said they would not get vaccinated.
The poll of 2,200 US adults found those aged 65 and older were the largest segment of the population intending to get vaccinated if possible – with 85 percent indicating that they plan to do so.