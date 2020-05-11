SECTIONS
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2020
Print

1996 court document confirms Tara Reade told of harassment in Biden’s office

'A problem she was having at work regarding sexual harassment'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 10, 2020 at 9:45pm
Print

(SAN LUIS OBISPO TRIBUNE) -- A court document from 1996 shows former Senate staffer Tara Reade told her ex-husband she was sexually harassed while working for Joe Biden in 1993.

The declaration — exclusively obtained by The Tribune in San Luis Obispo, California — does not say Biden committed the harassment nor does it mention Reade’s more recent allegations of sexual assault.

Reade’s then-husband Theodore Dronen wrote the court declaration. Dronen at the time was contesting a restraining order Reade filed against him days after he filed for divorce, Superior Court records show.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×