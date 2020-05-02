2 of 3 voters: Mailing ballots would increase election fraud

American voters appear to be adopting Republican concerns about voting by mail, with a new poll showing that nearly two-thirds of the respondents say moving the country to voting entirely by mail likely would increase election fraud.

The polling was done by Rasmussen for Just the News.

Rasmussen explained the chasm between the two parties on the issue:

"These findings are certainly influenced by each party’s narrative of voter fraud. Republicans tend to believe that many people vote who are not eligible to vote. Voting by mail makes it impossible to check voter IDs and take other steps to ensure that the ballots were actually cast by an eligible voters," he said.

"Democrats on the other hand tend to believe that the bigger problem is that eligible voters are denied their right to cast a ballot through voter suppression tactics. They see voting by mail as encouraging voter participation and are suspicious of anyone who opposes that goal."

The new poll showed significant agreement with the GOP position.

Sixty-two percent of the respondents said having everyone vote by mail likely would increase vote fraud. That includes 39% who say that would be very likely.

Only 29%, including 15% who say it would be not likely at all, disagree.

Rasmussen cited the partisan divide, because 81% of Republicans believe voting by mail would lead to more fraud, but only 48% of Democrats.

"These findings are certainly influenced by each party’s narrative of voter fraud," Rasmussen told Just the News, which has reported on how Democrats appear to be using the coronavirus pandemic, and its related social distancing, as a reason to expand mail-in voting, or possibly even "drive-thru voting."

"Republicans suspect Democrats could be exploiting a health crisis for partisan gain. Some fear a rapid move to alter the General Election system could result in the type of chaos seen at the Iowa Democratic Caucus in February," the report said.

In Iowa, results were unavailable for days.

The poll added: "Suppose that for November’s presidential election, in-person voting was eliminated, and everyone would vote by mail. How likely is it that voting by mail would lead to an increase in voter fraud?"

Thirty-nine percent said very like, 23% somewhat likely, 14% not very, 15% not at all and 9% not sure.

The poll asked 1,200 registered voters in late April and has a margin of sampling error of 2.8%.