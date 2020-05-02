2.4 million new jobless claims filed

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The number of jobless workers newly applying for unemployment benefits last week was 2.4 million, the Labor Department reported on Thursday.

Economists had projected that 2.4 million new jobless claims.

The number of workers seeking aid remains historically high but has dropped considerably from the nearly 7 million claims that were filed the week ending March 28. Still, losing millions of jobs a week, for weeks at a time, was unheard of before the pandemic and some economists expected that jobless claims would drop more precipitously. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote on Wednesday that economists have become “less hopeful of a quick drop in jobless claims below the one million mark.”

