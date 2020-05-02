SECTIONS
2nd Pence staffer tests positive for coronavirus

'We have put in place the guidelines that our experts have put forward to keep this building safe'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 8, 2020 at 6:16pm
(THE HILL) A staffer in Vice President Pence's office has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, administration officials said Friday.

It is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 among a member of the vice president's staff since March. The news also comes a day after the White House disclosed that a U.S. military official working as President Trump's valet had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed the case at a press briefing and said that the White House had put in place guidelines used to protect essential workers to keep those in the complex safe.

