2nd Pence staffer tests positive for coronavirus

(THE HILL) A staffer in Vice President Pence's office has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, administration officials said Friday.

It is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 among a member of the vice president's staff since March. The news also comes a day after the White House disclosed that a U.S. military official working as President Trump's valet had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed the case at a press briefing and said that the White House had put in place guidelines used to protect essential workers to keep those in the complex safe.

