3 in 4 Americans agree universal health care needed in coronavirus pandemic

(STUDY FINDS) -- LONDON — A recent survey shows how the opinions of the American public have changed over the course of the coronavirus pandemic when it comes to the federal government’s role in one’s health and financial status. Most Americans feel that now, perhaps more than ever before, the country must improve the way it cares for citizens who are unwell and provides for those who are most in need.

The survey of 2,000 adults was conducted by OnePoll over the last few days of April — right when many states were beginning to lift some of the restrictions they put in place at the start of the pandemic. About three-quarters of respondents (76%) agreed that now is the right time for the country to experiment with universal healthcare, and that people who contract COVID-19 shouldn’t be charged for their medical expenses.

Further analysis shows that interest in moving towards a universal healthcare system doesn’t vary too much by political affiliation. In fact, 74% of self-identified Republicans and 84% of self-identified Democrats agreed that the country should institute such a system in response to the pandemic.

